Two people sent to hospital after stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a stabbing in Sioux City, Monday night.

The stabbing happened shortly after 7 o’clock at 1414 McDonald Street, just west of downtown Sioux City. When police arrived, they found two people injured.

One was the suspect in the stabbing, the other was the victim. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

That was the second stabbing in Sioux City on Monday, but police say there is no danger to the public.

“With the increase is stabbings, it’s an easy weapon of choice for suspects. Most people have knives on them, on their person, or in their homes. So, it’s an easy weapon to access,” said Sergeant Brent Heald of the Sioux City Police Department.

The events that lead up to the stabbing are still under investigation.

