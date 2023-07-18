West Lyon advances to state baseball semifinals after close 6-5 victory

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament continued Tuesday but only one Siouxland squad was in action, and that was West Lyon.

The West Lyon Wildcats took on Van Buren County and were able to bring out a close victory.

Bottom of the first, the Wildcats were able to get the first run of the game with Ryer Chrichton hitting a single and that gets his teammate Evan Faber to home plate. The Wildcats would expand their leads through the second and third innings, having a 5-0 lead at the top of the fourth.

Van Buren wouldn’t let the Wildcats rest though as they scored runs at the top of the fifth, nearly tying up the game. But the Wildcats would hold out with no more runs being made the rest of the game, ending it 6-5.

