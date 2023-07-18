West Monona falls in quarterfinals after making first tourney visit since 1976

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - For the first time since 1976, West Monona made it to the state softball tourney. They went into the Class 2A Quarterfinal with a 30-6 overall this season, but ultimately fell to Central Springs 8-2.

Although it was the Spartans’ first trip to state in a while, they were ready to make some noise. But West Monona would find themselves down early 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth. And the Central Springs Panthers kept adding more thanks to their Abby Pate who launched off a blast that went over the fences for a two-run home run, giving the Panthers a 6-0 lead.

But the Spartans responded in the top of the fifth. Neveah Healy popped one way out to left-center field and it kept rolling all the way to the fence. Then Sophia Woodward turns on the gas getting all the way home from first. That made it 6-1.

Later on, Kacy Miller launches one up. It looked like it might be foul but it dropped inside the line, making it 6-2. But that would be all for the Spartans as the Panthers would add two more runs, ultimately ending the game 8-2.

”Incredibly proud of this team,” said West Monona Softball Head Coach Dan Thompason, “I mean I told them when we were done, they can be disappointed with this loss, but they can’t be sad. They jumped a lot of really big hurdles for our program this year. You know I think we were ready to go from the get-go, they were the better team today.”

West Monona still has more softball left to play as they’ll face Missouri Valley in the consolation bracket on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

