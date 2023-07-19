11 seasons and counting: Broadcaster Dan Vaughan continues passion of baseball & storytelling

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a 100-game season for the Sioux City Explorers, but for every single one of those games whether on the road or at home, there is one man who is there for it all.

Broadcaster Dan Vaughan has spent many years in the American Association of Professional Baseball with the Gary SouthShore RailCats, as well as the Kansas City Monarchs & T-Bones. This season, Vaughan made his way to Sioux City.

“Hello everyone and welcome to Lewis & Clark Park, Mercy One field at Lewis & Clark Park. Dan Vaughan with you,” he says as he begins his broadcast for a Sioux City Explorers baseball game.

He’s the voice of the Sioux City Explorers, but he’s no stranger to the American Association.

“Doing anything you like, and doing it every day is pretty cool. I think that’s what really hit me is being blessed to be able to be at a ballpark every day and call a ballgame,” said Dan Vaughan, Sioux City Explorers Director of Broadcasting & Media.

Dan Vaughan is in his 11th season calling games in the American Association, but year after year, the passion always stays the same.

“I mean the game itself is the same... nine innings, three outs, that kind of thing. But there’s a story every game. We went on a nine-game road trip and there was a story in every game,” said Vaughan.

Finding those stories and sharing them with loyal fans is what’s kept him coming back all these years.

“You have the inspiring stories, the passion of Steve Montgomery, and the fact that every day it’s different. I mean, yes, we’re going to play baseball tonight. But this game will not be anything like yesterday, and tomorrow will be nothing like today,” said Vaughan.

On June 17 of this season, Vaughan hit a career milestone as he called his 900th American Association game. He still considers himself blessed to spend nearly every day at the ballpark.

“You don’t see that kind of longevity. You know, he’s always puts the players first and himself second. And he’s helped quite a few of our players even when he was with Kansas City to help them get winter ball gigs in Australia. So, he’s definitely an asset to this league. And we are certainly grateful that he’s here in Sioux City,” said Steve Montgomery, Sioux City Explorers manager.

And it was a whirlwind that brought him here to Sioux City, getting the call just two days before the scheduled opening day of the 2023 season.

“When I got that call, it wasn’t a question of saying yes. I was going to say yes. You know, my only worry was we play on Friday, and it’s Wednesday. And this is Wednesday night at 8 o’clock,” said Vaughan.

But Vaughan stepped up to the plate. Now, 900 games and counting, Vaughan has made memories at ballparks across the world, and still lives out a dream every single day.

“It’s a blessed life, and I never would have dreamed that. But if you’d told me, you know, 17, 18-year-old Danny back in the day, he would have said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s what I’ll be doing.’ And it worked out that way. Crazy,” said Vaughan.

