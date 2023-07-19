ButterBurgers and Badges: SCPD raises money for Special Olympics

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department offered people a tasty way to support the Special Olympics Tuesday night.

The department has a partnership with Culvers Restaurant, teaming up to hold a “ButterBurgers and Badges Night” each year.

For every customer that bought a “concrete mixer,” one dollar was donated to “Special Olympics Iowa.”

Customers could also tip the officers that were helping out.

“A special event that benefits Special Olympics Iowa and what we do with the police department,” said Sergeant Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department. “We have officers that will serve the food. Either bring the food to your table or your car and we ask for a tip which donates to Special Olympics Iowa.”

If you missed Tuesday’s event in Sioux City and you want to donate, click here.

