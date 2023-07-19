ELC falls to top-seeded Williamsburg in Iowa State Softball Semifinals

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - Estherville-Lincoln-Central took to the field Wednesday and faced #1 Williamsburg in the Iowa State Softball Tournament.

Unfortunately for ELC, they had a tough test with Williamsburg and were beaten 8-0.

The first inning had some action where an ELC, with one out, had a bunt pop up and was caught by Williamsburg’s Tatum Dunleavy, who throws to third for a second out, which is then thrown to second for an unnecessary third out. The double play gets ELC out of the inning.

But later on, Williamsburg’s Makenna Hughes sends a hit high and deep to center, an ELC outfielder efforted to get it, but it goes over the fence and the Raiders lead 4-0.

The Raiders went on to extend their lead with four more runs, ending ELC’s season.

