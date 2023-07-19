Grillin’ With News 4: Miso-Ginger Pork Kabobs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We got one last recipe for the 2023 Grillin’ With News 4 season that’s sure to be a highlight at any summer grill out.

Preheat grill to medium heat for direct grilling. Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, place pork in large resealable plastic bag. In a medium bowl whisk together mirin, miso, rice vinegar, ginger, honey, and sesame oil. Set aside 3 tablespoons of the miso marinade. Pour remaining marinade over pork, close bag to seal. Turn bag evenly to coat pork with marinade. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Alternately thread pork, green onions, and bell peppers onto bamboo skewers, using 2 skewers each for kabob for easy turning. Discard miso marinade in bag. Brush meat and onions with half of the reserved miso mixture.

Brush grill grate with vegetable oil. Grill kabobs, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until the internal temperature of the pork reaches 145 F, turning over halfway through grilling.