Grillin’ With News 4: Miso-Ginger Pork Kabobs

Miso-Ginger Pork Kabobs
Miso-Ginger Pork Kabobs(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We got one last recipe for the 2023 Grillin’ With News 4 season that’s sure to be a highlight at any summer grill out.

Prep TimeCook TimeServing Size
15 mins45 mins4

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Prairie Fresh® boneless pork loin (cut into 1-inch cubes)
  • ¼ cup mirin rice cooking wine
  • 2 tablespoons white miso (fermented soybean paste)
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger (grated)
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ½ teaspoon Asian toasted sesame oil
  • 5 green onions (cut into 1-inch pieces)
  • 2 red bell peppers (small, and/or yellow and/or green bell peppers seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces)
  • Vegetable oil
  • Sesame seeds, toasted
  • Bibb lettuce leaves (small)

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to medium heat for direct grilling. Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, place pork in large resealable plastic bag. In a medium bowl whisk together mirin, miso, rice vinegar, ginger, honey, and sesame oil. Set aside 3 tablespoons of the miso marinade. Pour remaining marinade over pork, close bag to seal. Turn bag evenly to coat pork with marinade. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
  3. Alternately thread pork, green onions, and bell peppers onto bamboo skewers, using 2 skewers each for kabob for easy turning. Discard miso marinade in bag. Brush meat and onions with half of the reserved miso mixture.
  4. Brush grill grate with vegetable oil. Grill kabobs, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until the internal temperature of the pork reaches 145 F, turning over halfway through grilling.
  5. Serve kabobs on lettuce leaves. Brush with remaining reserved miso mixture. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing a minor
Richard Hanson, 64, is accused of beating his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, to death with a...
Man accused of beating wife to death within earshot of their children
17-year-old arrested after Storm Lake man assaulted, sent to hospital
Police called out to altercation at 1414 McDonald Street.
More information released on McDonald Street incident that sent 2 to hospital

Latest News

Grillin' With News 4: Grilled Pizzas with Herbed Pork and Brussels Sprouts
Grilled Pizzas with Herbed Pork and Brussels Sprouts
Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Pizzas with Herbed Pork and Brussels Sprouts
Sweet Mustard Glazed Pork Tenderloin Sliders
Grillin’ With News 4: Sweet Mustard Glazed Pork Tenderloin Sliders
Grillin’ With News 4: Sweet Mustard Glazed Pork Tenderloin Sliders