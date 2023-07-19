Grillin’ With News 4: Miso-Ginger Pork Kabobs
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We got one last recipe for the 2023 Grillin’ With News 4 season that’s sure to be a highlight at any summer grill out.
|Prep Time
|Cook Time
|Serving Size
|15 mins
|45 mins
|4
Ingredients
- 1 pound Prairie Fresh® boneless pork loin (cut into 1-inch cubes)
- ¼ cup mirin rice cooking wine
- 2 tablespoons white miso (fermented soybean paste)
- 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger (grated)
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ teaspoon Asian toasted sesame oil
- 5 green onions (cut into 1-inch pieces)
- 2 red bell peppers (small, and/or yellow and/or green bell peppers seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces)
- Vegetable oil
- Sesame seeds, toasted
- Bibb lettuce leaves (small)
Directions
- Preheat grill to medium heat for direct grilling. Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, place pork in large resealable plastic bag. In a medium bowl whisk together mirin, miso, rice vinegar, ginger, honey, and sesame oil. Set aside 3 tablespoons of the miso marinade. Pour remaining marinade over pork, close bag to seal. Turn bag evenly to coat pork with marinade. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
- Alternately thread pork, green onions, and bell peppers onto bamboo skewers, using 2 skewers each for kabob for easy turning. Discard miso marinade in bag. Brush meat and onions with half of the reserved miso mixture.
- Brush grill grate with vegetable oil. Grill kabobs, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until the internal temperature of the pork reaches 145 F, turning over halfway through grilling.
- Serve kabobs on lettuce leaves. Brush with remaining reserved miso mixture. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.