Healthbeat 4: Breaking down the new data of Alzheimer’s in Siouxland by county

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re learning more information about Alzheimer’s disease, and treatments, and getting more advanced data from the Alzheimer’s Association.

There are three new major takeaways from the recent data released this week at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference looking at a study on the occurrence of the disease by county, a new gene editing treatment option, and an update on how effective a new experimental Alzheimer’s drug is.

”It’s a lot of positive steps that the association has been trying to make ever since their inception,” said Sean Hoesing with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter.

The first-ever county-level estimates of the prevalence of people with Alzheimer’s dementia were released. At least 10.5% of Woodbury County residents have been diagnosed with some type of disease.

“There are actually quite a few counties with really high rates. The highest rate within the state of Iowa in the Siouxland area is Monona County at 12.6%,” Hoesing explained.

Siouxland area counties rates as of Tuesday, July 18 show rates at:

Woodbury – 10.5%

Monona – 12.6%

Plymouth – 11.2%

Sioux – 12%

O’Brien – 12.4%

Cherokee – 12.3%

Ida – 11.7%

Sac – 12.1%

Buena Vista – 11.6%

Clay – 11.5%

Dickinson – 10.6%

Emmet – 11.4%

Palo Alto – 12.4%

This information will raise awareness before the disease severely impact’s a person’s health.

“We have a ten warning signs program and educational presentation. We hope people keep on top of that as earlier intervention not only one, can help with planning for your future but two, we have medicine now that can slow down the progression,” Hoesing added.

Seeping headlines this week, Eli Lilly and Co. is looking for FDA approval of donanemab. It’s an experimental Alzheimer’s drug that can modestly slow a patient’s worsening condition, researchers reported Monday.

Hoesing explained, “It’s shown to slow down the cognitive decline rates of people with Altiner’s and dementia.”

Research shows that if cleared, it would be only the second Alzheimer’s treatment that has convincingly shown to delay the disease by four to seven months.

“The more research that we get done, the higher chance that we will have a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Hoesing.

Also released this week, two new therapeutic approaches were reported. One reduces the impact of the strongest known Alzheimer’s risk gene and the other gene treatment reduces the production of a toxic protein n the brain... through new gene editing technology.

More information will continue to be released throughout the week about their discoveries.

If anyone needs assistance from the Alzheimer’s Association please, visit their website.

If you are interested in locating support groups and community education programs click here, or call the 24/7 helpline staffed with clinicians is 800-272-3900.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.