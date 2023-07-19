Mild weather before heat sets in this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures have kept a lid on severe weather today, although some parts of the KTIV viewing area has been able to pick up a small amount of rainfall.

A slow-moving cold front will swing through the region overnight bringing a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two early this evening. Once the cold front passes, storm chances will rapidly come to an end and humidity will drop.

Slightly cooler and drier air will settle in to Siouxland for the end of the week before a large shift in the weather pattern this weekend.

This pattern shift will include a very large area of high pressure over much of the western United States. Typically, this feature is called a “heat dome” and will be the driver for an extended period of hot weather with highs possibly reaching near 100 degrees.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits will begin next week and continue through next weekend. RAGBRAI riders should prepare for a hot event this year.

More details on KTIV News 4 at 5, 6, and 10pm.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.