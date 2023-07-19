New sculpture installed on Sioux City’s Historic 4th Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Convention Center is calling it a new Kodak moment.

There is a new photo op spot in Downtown Sioux City.

The Sioux City Convention Center installed a new sculpture this week along Historic 4th Street.

It’s located in front of the convention center between the two entrances of the building. It’s red and white, with a heart as the “o” in the phrasing of Sioux City.

With RAGBRAI starting in Sioux City many businesses are cleaning up and beautifying their storefronts to welcome the 25,000+ riders coming to town.

Stop by and snap a picture with the new sculpture this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.