New sculpture installed on Sioux City’s Historic 4th Street
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Convention Center is calling it a new Kodak moment.
There is a new photo op spot in Downtown Sioux City.
The Sioux City Convention Center installed a new sculpture this week along Historic 4th Street.
It’s located in front of the convention center between the two entrances of the building. It’s red and white, with a heart as the “o” in the phrasing of Sioux City.
With RAGBRAI starting in Sioux City many businesses are cleaning up and beautifying their storefronts to welcome the 25,000+ riders coming to town.
Stop by and snap a picture with the new sculpture this weekend.
