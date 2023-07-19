New sculpture installed on Sioux City’s Historic 4th Street

The Sioux City Convention Center installed a new sculpture along Historic 4th Street.
The Sioux City Convention Center installed a new sculpture along Historic 4th Street.(KTIV)
By Taylor Deckert
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Convention Center is calling it a new Kodak moment.

There is a new photo op spot in Downtown Sioux City.

The Sioux City Convention Center installed a new sculpture this week along Historic 4th Street.

It’s located in front of the convention center between the two entrances of the building. It’s red and white, with a heart as the “o” in the phrasing of Sioux City.

With RAGBRAI starting in Sioux City many businesses are cleaning up and beautifying their storefronts to welcome the 25,000+ riders coming to town.

Stop by and snap a picture with the new sculpture this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing a minor
Richard Hanson, 64, is accused of beating his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, to death with a...
Man accused of beating wife to death within earshot of their children
17-year-old arrested after Storm Lake man assaulted, sent to hospital
Police called out to altercation at 1414 McDonald Street.
More information released on McDonald Street incident that sent 2 to hospital

Latest News

The three foods will compete for the People's Choice Best New Food title at the Iowa State Fair...
Finalists for Iowa State Fair’s best new food announced
ButterBurgers and Badges: SCPD raises money for Special Olympics
Remsen St. Mary’s softball makes third-straight trip to state, fall to Wayne 8-2
Sioux City Police & Culver's team up to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.
ButterBurgers and Badges: SCPD raises money for Special Olympics