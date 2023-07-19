Remsen St. Mary’s softball makes third-straight trip to state, fall to Wayne 8-2

By Amber Salas
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - The state tournament madness continues in Fort Dodge with a team who is no stranger to the state tournament.

The Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks are making their third-straight trip to the state tournament, but the fifth-ranked Hawks would battle #4 Wayne in the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Hawks have fallen in the first round their last two trips to state, and are hoping to re-write the narrative with this year’s crew.

Remsen St. Mary’s would strike first taking a 2-0 lead early on in the game, but the Falcons would respond with two runs of their own to keep the game tied at 2-2.

The damage would come in the bottom of the fifth inning when Wayne’s Devynn Davis gets a hold of one launching it way out and over the center wall. That one clears the bases for a grand slam making it 8-2.

Remsen St. Mary’s would fall to Wayne by a final score of 8-2.

”I don’t know of any team in the regular season to only lose one game, and that’s St. Mary’s. They won the War Eagle Conference outright. They’ve done lots of things at this school so far that nobody else has done, and they should be proud of that. No girls team has gone to state three years in a row in a team sport,” said Monte Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s softball head coach.

The Hawks are now 25-2 on the year, and will now face St. Edmond in the consolation bracket.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
One man dead, another injured after stabbing and shooting in Sioux City
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Police called out to altercation at 1414 McDonald Street.
Two people sent to hospital after stabbing in Sioux City
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing a minor
Sioux City Police SWAT team serves warrant Friday evening
Sioux City SWAT team called to home Friday night

Latest News

West Lyon advances to state baseball semifinals after close 6-5 victory
West Lyon advances to state baseball semifinals after close 6-5 victory
West Lyon advances to state baseball semifinals after close 6-5 victory
West Lyon advances to state baseball semifinals after close 6-5 victory
West Monona fell to Central Springs during the Class 2A Quarterfinal round.
West Monona falls in quarterfinals after making first tourney visit since 1976
West Monona falls in quarterfinals after making first tourney visit since 1976