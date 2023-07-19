Remsen St. Mary’s softball makes third-straight trip to state, fall to Wayne 8-2

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - The state tournament madness continues in Fort Dodge with a team who is no stranger to the state tournament.

The Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks are making their third-straight trip to the state tournament, but the fifth-ranked Hawks would battle #4 Wayne in the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Hawks have fallen in the first round their last two trips to state, and are hoping to re-write the narrative with this year’s crew.

Remsen St. Mary’s would strike first taking a 2-0 lead early on in the game, but the Falcons would respond with two runs of their own to keep the game tied at 2-2.

The damage would come in the bottom of the fifth inning when Wayne’s Devynn Davis gets a hold of one launching it way out and over the center wall. That one clears the bases for a grand slam making it 8-2.

Remsen St. Mary’s would fall to Wayne by a final score of 8-2.

”I don’t know of any team in the regular season to only lose one game, and that’s St. Mary’s. They won the War Eagle Conference outright. They’ve done lots of things at this school so far that nobody else has done, and they should be proud of that. No girls team has gone to state three years in a row in a team sport,” said Monte Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s softball head coach.

The Hawks are now 25-2 on the year, and will now face St. Edmond in the consolation bracket.

