State revokes daycare registration in Lawton after 9-month-old dies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A state agency launched an investigation following the death of a 9-month-old at a Lawton, Iowa daycare in May.

According to an Iowa Department of Health and Human Services report, the daycare’s registration has been revoked. Furthermore, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says there’s not enough evidence to support criminal charges.

KTIV contacted Twila Riessen, who runs the Lawton in-home daycare. She declined an on-camera interview, but in a text to KTIV, she said the baby “left here alive” after the ambulance arrived. According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reports we obtained, the baby died from choking.

An Iowa DHHS Child Care Complaint alleges the daycare had unapproved people in the residence, used unapproved assistants, the primary provider left another provider alone with more children than allowed, and that the primary provider was caring for more children than allowed while a co-provider was absent.

According to the report, Riessen was inside with six children with ages ranging from six months to one year old. At the same time, Riessen’s husband was outside with “ten older children.”

Riessen told investigators she gave the baby a graham cracker, then turned around to re-direct two other children and prepare a plate for lunch. When she turned back around, the complaint says the child was “limp in the chair.”

Another DHSS report indicates Mae may have actually choked on chicken and broccoli, while a three year-old interviewed in the aftermath of the incident claimed the baby choked on a piece of candy.

The baby has been identified by her family as “Mae Anthony,” who had only attended the daycare for a few months before her death. Riessen then placed Mae on the carpet and began CPR. Her husband then took over while Riessen called 911.

Ultimately, the department found a revocation of the daycares registration was necessary because of the “multiple and severity of noncompliances.”

We also found an Iowa DHHS report about the daycare from April 7, 2023. That’s about seven weeks before the incident where Mae died.

In the April report, DHHS said the “provider was holding a daycare child when she was involved in a physical altercation with another household member.”

According to the report, Riessen was holding a child when her daughter “shoved” her up against the wall “with her arm on her throat.” The shove was hard enough that Riessen had to bite her daughter to break away. The child she was holding was not harmed.

Ultimately DHHS found Riessen was the “protector” and not an “aggressor.”

Accordingly, the daycare and the state agreed to a plan where Riessen’s daughter would be prohibited from the property during daycare hours. “No further action” was required, the state consultant wrote.

Regarding Mae’s death, that criminal investigation is closed, but the family of Mae is encouraging the public to check the DHHS’s website to see if a daycare provider has any complaints against the.

Mae’s family said, “At this time we don’t want to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation into Mae’s death. We encourage families with children in daycare facilities and in-home daycares to check the Department of Health and Human Services website under Child Care Reports monthly to look for any substantiated complaints a provider may have and failed to inform families of. Our family wishes for Mae’s continued legacy to be helping families have access to accurate and up to date information to help them make informed decisions about their daycare providers.”

Members of the public can check reports filed regarding licensed or registered daycare providers here. According to Mid-Sioux Opportunity, not all daycares need to be registered. Those taking care of six or fewer children, so long as one is school-aged, don’t need to register and aren’t inspected by the state.

