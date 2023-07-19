Storm chances are high this afternoon

**Slight Risk of severe weather this afternoon in Siouxland**
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. Overnight, we saw some storms and showers move over our western counties while the rest of the viewing area was quiet and dry. This morning, for the most part, we are dealing with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s across the area, with wind gusts up to 10 miles per hour out of the southeast. Out west, we do have a few showers and thundershowers trying to develop, but we are not expecting anything severe this morning.

Today we are forecasting a partly sunny to cloudy day with highs in the 70s and low 80s as the wind will continue to blow out of the southeast. This afternoon, we will see the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms popping up that could turn severe.

Since Siouxland has a chance of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has put out a Slight Risk of severe weather for all of our communities. The main threats seem to be large hail, damaging winds, and the low chance of an isolated tornado, especially over our Nebraskan counties.

After today, Siouxland will see nice weather with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s, with the next chance of storms being on Sunday. Then next week, we will see some summer heat move into the Siouxland area.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

