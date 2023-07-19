WATCH LIVE: Presidential Candidate Doug Burgum holds townhall in Salix, IA

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) - Presidential Candidate Doug Burgum, who is also the governor of North Dakota, is set to hold a town hall in Northwest Iowa Wednesday afternoon.

On July 19, Burgum is scheduled to be at Port Neal Welding in Salix at 4 p.m. He plans to discuss his vision for the economy, energy and national security while hearing directly from Iowa votes.

That town hall will be streamed inside this web story and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing a minor
Richard Hanson, 64, is accused of beating his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, to death with a...
Man accused of beating wife to death within earshot of their children
17-year-old arrested after Storm Lake man assaulted, sent to hospital
Police called out to altercation at 1414 McDonald Street.
More information released on McDonald Street incident that sent 2 to hospital

Latest News

FILE 0 Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts before signing a bill that creates education savings...
Iowa’s overhaul of state agencies is already showing results, governor says
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs fetal heartbeat bill into law on Friday, July 14.
Gov. Reynolds plans to appeal block on restrictive abortion law
Woman facing over 50 voter fraud charges in Woodbury County has trial date moved
Monique Scarlett
Monique Scarlett will not run for re-election to the Sioux City School Board