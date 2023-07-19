WATCH LIVE: Presidential Candidate Doug Burgum holds townhall in Salix, IA

SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) - Presidential Candidate Doug Burgum, who is also the governor of North Dakota, is set to hold a town hall in Northwest Iowa Wednesday afternoon.

On July 19, Burgum is scheduled to be at Port Neal Welding in Salix at 4 p.m. He plans to discuss his vision for the economy, energy and national security while hearing directly from Iowa votes.

That town hall will be streamed inside this web story and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

