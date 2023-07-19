Winning numbers drawn for $640 million Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Mega Millions top prize reached an estimated $640 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and 18.

The estimated $640 million jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $328.5 million.

The jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history, Mega Millions said in a statement.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
One man dead, another injured after stabbing and shooting in Sioux City
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Police called out to altercation at 1414 McDonald Street.
Two people sent to hospital after stabbing in Sioux City
Iowa man charged with sexually abusing a minor
Sioux City Police SWAT team serves warrant Friday evening
Sioux City SWAT team called to home Friday night

Latest News

Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent about its apparent detention of the US soldier who bolted across the border
ButterBurgers and Badges: SCPD raises money for Special Olympics
Remsen St. Mary’s softball makes third-straight trip to state, fall to Wayne 8-2
Sioux City Police & Culver's team up to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.
ButterBurgers and Badges: SCPD raises money for Special Olympics
Healthbeat 4: Breaking down the new data of Alzheimer’s in Siouxland by county