Woodbury Board Of Supervisors sign resolution against carbon pipelines

A packed crowd at Tuesday's supervisors meeting.
A packed crowd at Tuesday's supervisors meeting.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board Of Supervisors have signed a resolution to send to Governor Kim Reynolds and lawmakers.

The resolution highlights the board’s concerns with wind energy, the use of eminent domain, as well as the construction of carbon capture pipelines within the county.

The resolution is designed to send a message to lawmakers, as well as, Governor Kim Reynolds, and to clearly state the county’s stance on the use of eminent domain and carbon capture pipelines as a whole, but the resolution isn’t legally binding.

“This resolution will be mailed to legislators and different organizations and things like that we were very clear, it’s a message it doesn’t have the force of law, as any resolution does,” Woodbury County Board Chairman Matthew Ung said. “It does make sure the community is aware that the board unanimously supports its citizens.”

Several county residents support the resolution, and believe this action will send a message about the county’s stance on carbon capture pipelines.

“This climate, alarmism and green energy religion are not going to control my life and Woodbury County, I’m not drinking that Kool-Aid. The green energy is no more than environmental terrorism,” said Daniel Hair of Hornick, IA.

“We got to stop these monster corporations from coming in and dictating to us what they’re going to do to our land and to the people that live on that land,” said Steve Corey of Salix, IA.

The people who spoke during the public comment period were concerned about the board’s support of coal and believed they *didn’t* support renewable resources.

“Coal is not sustainable. And the fastest growing jobs are in wind and in solar,” said Renee Weinberg of Sioux City.

“We should start thinking about investing into these types of renewables because honestly, it’s a better way for all of us,” said Sikowis Nobiss, Executive Director of Great Plains Action Society said.

While the resolution does not have any legal parameters Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan says you should give the department a call if you feel like someone is on your land and they have not taken the proper steps that are required.

“If any organization, whether it’s a pipeline company or anybody else, if they are not following the laws and violating a landowners constitutional rights of private property, they certainly have the right to contact the sheriff’s office,” Sheehan said.

Ung said the Woodbury County Board has been disappointed by state lawmakers for not taking action against the pipeline. He said they are not able to propose a ban because of legal precedent.

