19-year-old charged in Northeast Nebraska abortion case gets 90 days in jail

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska woman who has been accused of having an illegal abortion has received her sentence after taking a plea deal.

On Thursday, July 20, 19-year-old Celeste Burgess was sentenced to 90 days in the Madison County Jail. She will also be on probation for the next two years.

Back in May, Burgess pleaded guilty to one count of removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body. As part of her plea agreement, Burgess’s other two charges, concealing the death of another person and false reporting, were dropped.

Burgess was initially charged after authorities say she took pills to abort her 29-week-old baby before she allegedly set the fetus on fire and disposed of the body in a field in Madison County.

Also charged in the case was Celeste Burgess’s mother, Jessica Burgess. The mother is charged with helping her then 17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy, and then burn and bury the fetus.

Jessica Burgess also took a plea deal, where she pleaded guilty to three charges: Removing, concealing or abandoning a dead body, performing an abortion at 20 weeks and false reporting. Originally, Jessica was also charged with performing an abortion by a non-licensed doctor and concealing the death of another person. Those two charges were dropped as part of the plea deal. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22.

