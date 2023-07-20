Around Siouxland: New Stage Players presents “The SpongeBob Musical”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “The SpongeBob Musical” will be playing at the New Stage Players located at 3201 Douglas Avenue in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The show will run from July 28th through July 31st and August 1st through the 4th. The Sunday shows will be at 2pm. All other shows will start at 7pm.

