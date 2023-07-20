Burgum addresses national security, energy & the economy in Siouxland campaign stop

NEAR SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) - As the Iowa Caucus grows closer, another Republican presidential candidate stumped for support in northwest Iowa Wednesday night.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn, visited Port Neal Welding Company near Salix, Iowa, for a town hall meeting. He spoke with voters about his background, both as a creator of a tech start-up and as a governor. He also covered issues important to his campaign, like his support for domestic oil drilling, efficient CO2 storage, U.S. southern border control, and the national economy. Burgum also spoke about his candidacy with KTIV’s Matt Breen in an interview Wednesday morning.

”We, as leaders, need to say, ‘who’s going to be the leader that’s going to pull America together,’” said Burgum. “‘Who’s going to unite the country. Who’s going to help us focus on the real issues that we’re facing, as opposed to these things that are great for, you know, driving out the vote, say, in a primary. But, you know, we’ve got real issues as a country, and we’ve got real issues in the world that we have to face.”

Kathryn Burgum also spoke at the town hall about overcoming addiction, and both Burgums talked about the emphasis they plan to put on mental health and addiction counseling, if elected.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.