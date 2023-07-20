Cooler weather for now but heat to eventually move in

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front that moved through last night gave Siouxland more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels today as many of us topped out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

We’ll see quite a few clouds for the first part of tonight before some clearing takes place with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

While we’ll see a few clouds on Friday, a good amount of sunshine will dominate the region with highs staying pretty comfortable in the low 80s.

As we get toward Friday evening and then into Friday night, a few thunderstorms will become possible as lows head into the upper 50s.

Saturday turns partly cloudy again although an isolated thunderstorm could become possible, especially later in the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Then as RAGBRAI begins on Sunday, the heat will start to be turned up as we could hit 90 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

The big story next week will be the temperatures as we look to soar well into the 90s with mostly dry weather.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

A pleasant day is in the forecast for Siouxland
Mild weather before heat sets in this weekend
