Fareway plans to build a new store in Spirit Lake, IA

By KUOO Radio
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Fareway announced Wednesday it intends to build a new state-of-the-art grocery store on the far southwest side of Spirit Lake, replacing its current store just off of Highways 9 & 71.

A post on the store’s Facebook page said the new 21,000-square-foot store will be located at the corner of 175th Street and Highway 71. According to KUOO Radio, the company said site work will begin this fall, with construction planned for 2024.

“That property is already zoned Highway Commercial and years ago when the city was expanding down Highway 71 south on past what I call the old Resch farm, water and sewer mains were installed all the way down to that corner, I believe. So all of the necessary city utilities are there and ready for them to hook up to,” said Spirit Lake City Attorney/Administrator Gregg Owens

Owens said it’s a very exciting development and is further proof of the city’s growth and vitality.

“I think their reinvestment is a sign that our positive growth over the last several years, that has been considerable, continues to get people’s attention, and yes, I believe that having Fareway as an anchor down on that corner should provide a lot of incentive for people whether commercial in that immediate area or residential which we now have available zoning-wise to the east,” said Owens. “I really think that’s going to be a spur to future development in that area which will be wonderful.”

Owens said the city is excited and thankful for Fareway’s investment in the community and looks forward to working with them on the project.

