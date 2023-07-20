How to find reliable daycare information in Iowa

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Lawton, Iowa, daycare had its registration revoked after a nine-month-old died from choking. The parents of the baby, Mae Anthony, are now stressing the importance of checking official state reports about your child’s daycare.

But, reliable information can be difficult to come by. The Anthony family says daycare providers may not automatically tell clients about visit reports, and complaints. And it’s already hard enough to find a daycare with openings.

An official with Mid-Sioux Opportunity, a daycare referral service, says not all daycares in homes need to be registered. An in-home daycare doesn’t have to register with the state if it cares for six or fewer children, and if one of the children is school-aged.

Registered daycares go through background checks, and are overseen by the state for compliance.

”And so then they just do those basic background checks. They also get an annual inspection from HHS, and they have to do 24 hours of continuing education every two years,” said Melissa Juhl, the childcare resource and referral director for Northwest Iowa.

If you choose to go with an unregistered daycare, Juhl says you should do some of your own background checks, including asking about C-P-R training. Also, look into the background of the provider.

A licensed provider comes with state oversight but may be pricier because of the regulatory costs.

”It doesn’t mean that they’re a bad childcare provider. It just means they’re not being inspected annually. They don’t have annual background checks, they don’t have their CPR, some providers will do that on their own,” said Juhl.

The Anthony family wanted to stress you can only find the most up-to-date information on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website. Third-party sites may have incorrect information.

If you need help finding reliable daycare and live in Northwest Iowa, go online or call Mid-Sioux Opportunity at 712-786-3489 for help. The service is free for users.

