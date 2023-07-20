Iowa Conservatory is state’s first private performing arts high school

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s first private performing arts high school will open this August in downtown Iowa City.

The Iowa Conservatory, also known as ICON, will fill a need founder Leslie Nolte has seen firsthand over her nearly 25 years working in the arts in Iowa. ”For the last two decades, seeing so many of our students have to leave the state of Iowa to get that next step in their education, they felt like they had to get out of the state of Iowa in order to reach their goals,” said Nolte.

Students will choose to major in dance, theatre arts, music, visual arts, or design & production, and get hands-on, projected based learning, while collaborating with each other to build experience.

The inaugural class of a few dozen students will have the option to enroll in the online program of the Iowa City Community School district to continue the academic portion of their education. That program is free for students who live in Iowa. Out-of-state students will pay an additional $7,635 for that online program through ICCSD.

There are several enrollment options for students. The “full day” program costs $22,000 a year and includes at least 25 hours of coaching and coursework at ICON, while completing academic work through the Iowa City Community School District online. The “half day” costs close to $11,000 a year, and includes 16 hours a week at ICON. There’s also a “gap year” program, which Nolte describes as being “for those students that maybe want a year in arts education to determine what’s next, and then that gap, your student could also really use this year to build a portfolio to get into a university or conservatory that maybe they didn’t didn’t get into the first time around.”

Nolte says they’re expecting 25-40 students this first year, with some coming from as far away as New Jersey and choosing to board at the school. Other students, who live in Iowa, will commute. Over the next three years, they plan to expand capacity to host more than 250 students.

She says the community in Iowa City has welcomed the school with open arms. “I think we’re going to be magic for the people that want this and choose this,” said Nolte.

