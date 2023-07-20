Lakes Area News: Renovations could be coming to Gull Point Campground

WAHPETON, Iowa (KTIV) - Some changes could be in store for the campground at Gull Point State Park.

Jake Schaben, Northwest Iowa Park Supervisor for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources tells KUOO Radio the changes being proposed are somewhat similar to those made at the Marble Beach Campground a couple of years ago.

“Kind of the general overall plan would be to add some additional 50 amp electrical sites and add some full hook-up campsites to the campground, and nothing would be outside of the general footprint of the current campground that we already have up there,” said Schaben. “That’s something that we need to make sure everybody’s aware of. So most likely the site number will probably go down. I believe that there’s 110 sites there currently and it will probably go down somewhere into the 70′s region.”

Schaben was quick to point out though that nothing has been finalized and that a public informational session is to be held later this summer or in the fall.

”We are still in the planning and coordination phase of this campground renovation and we don’t really have any sort of finalized plans to get to the public at this time,” said Schaben. “But like I said, when that happens we’ll be happy to release that out to the public and open it up for public comment and try to keep things as transparent as possible so everybody knows what we’re planning. We don’t want anybody to feel like they don’t know anything about this. That’s not the goal of this situation.”

Schaben adds it’s been many years since any renovations have taken place at Gull Point. He said there are no plans for any changes as of now at the Emerson Bay site, a short distance from Gull Point

