‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart. (Source: Courtany Amborn/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (Gray News/TMX) - Video captured hail smashing through the roof of a Walmart store in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The extreme weather reportedly forced the Walmart to close after rain could also be seen coming into the store and making a mess around the registers.

Courtnay Amborn shared the video where a woman is heard saying “Oh my God” as large amounts of hail are coming through the roof of the store.

According to reports, the storms swept through the area and brought heavy wind and large amounts of hail to neighborhoods while knocking down several trees.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of tennis ball-sized hail in the region.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
The home where the daycare was operated now has for sale signs out front.
State revokes daycare registration in Lawton after 9-month-old dies
Authorities say 31-year-old Jose Reyes and 29-year-old Jaqueline Macias are charged with...
18-year-old escapes after couple hold her captive for a month, authorities say
A post on the Facebook page for the ship says the U.S.S. Sioux City will be decommissioned in a...
USS Sioux City will be decommissioned in August
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23

Latest News

Lakes Area News: Renovations could be coming to Gull Point Campground
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City school district releases list of those interested in vacant school board seat
Pedal Party Pub back on the road
How to find reliable daycare in Iowa
RAGBRAI 50: Tips for staying safe this weekend during RAGBRAI