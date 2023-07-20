Panthers wrap up season in semifinals

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARROLL, IA (KTIV) - The Kingsley-Pierson Panthers entered the class 1A state semifinals hopeful that they would find themselves on top after 7 innings.

Things looked good early when 2 runs in the first gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead. After falling behind 3-2 KP would fight back and tie the game up at 3 in the bottom of the third inning.

Entering the 7th tied at 3 the game was looking to be a coin flip of a matchup; Lisbon would add two runs in the top half of the seventh. That was the difference sending Lisbon to the finals with a 5-3 win.

Kingsley-Pierson will wrap up their season with a 28-3 record.

“These Seniors have led us to 3 state tournaments 3 state semifinal games, they got nothing to hang their heads about,” said Taylor Doeschot Kingsley-Pierson head coach. “Their overall record is 132 and like 20 they’ve been great. they’ve given me everything I’ve ever asked out of them in season off season, so I love those guys and they’re like family to me.”

ELC falls to top-seeded Williamsburg in Iowa State Softball Semifinals
