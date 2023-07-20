Pedal Party Pub back on the road

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Pedal Party Pub is ready to hit the road once again. It’s now operational after getting a permit from City Hall in Sioux City.

The party bike was sidelined over difficulties finding $1.5 million in insurance. That’s the amount required by the Iowa Department of Transportation in order for the city to give the business a “vehicle for hire” permit. But, those problems are fixed as the bike has new insurance the proper permit.

Rides will begin right away, with the business partners hoping RAGBRAI will build the company’s momentum. It’s been a long fight for the owners, who had to have the bike designated as a “vehicle” in order to have alcohol on board.

The other challenge? Finding enough insurance to satisfy permit requirements.

”It’s our own business, you know? And for that, to finally get in our hands. I mean, it’s something that we were celebrating,” said Kevin Lake, the co-owner of the Pedal Party Pub.

The Pedal Party Pub allows riders to bring their own alcohol, but it’s served by a host and must remain on the bike. Another employee drives the low-speed vehicle, which will often operate on Fourth Street in Downtown Sioux City.

“You know, we’re starting halfway through our season. But we’re taking bookings immediately, (and) we’ve actually discounted our ride from our normal price because we want to have fun with Sioux City,” said Lake.

The Pedal Party Pub can fit a maximum of 13 clients. To date, the company has completed around 90 rides, but those were done without alcohol.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
The home where the daycare was operated now has for sale signs out front.
State revokes daycare registration in Lawton after 9-month-old dies
Authorities say 31-year-old Jose Reyes and 29-year-old Jaqueline Macias are charged with...
18-year-old escapes after couple hold her captive for a month, authorities say
A post on the Facebook page for the ship says the U.S.S. Sioux City will be decommissioned in a...
USS Sioux City will be decommissioned in August
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23

Latest News

Lakes Area News: Renovations could be coming to Gull Point Campground
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City school district releases list of those interested in vacant school board seat
Pedal Party Pub back on the road
How to find reliable daycare in Iowa
RAGBRAI 50: Tips for staying safe this weekend during RAGBRAI