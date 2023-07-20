Pedal Party Pub back on the road

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Pedal Party Pub is ready to hit the road once again. It’s now operational after getting a permit from City Hall in Sioux City.

The party bike was sidelined over difficulties finding $1.5 million in insurance. That’s the amount required by the Iowa Department of Transportation in order for the city to give the business a “vehicle for hire” permit. But, those problems are fixed as the bike has new insurance the proper permit.

Rides will begin right away, with the business partners hoping RAGBRAI will build the company’s momentum. It’s been a long fight for the owners, who had to have the bike designated as a “vehicle” in order to have alcohol on board.

The other challenge? Finding enough insurance to satisfy permit requirements.

”It’s our own business, you know? And for that, to finally get in our hands. I mean, it’s something that we were celebrating,” said Kevin Lake, the co-owner of the Pedal Party Pub.

The Pedal Party Pub allows riders to bring their own alcohol, but it’s served by a host and must remain on the bike. Another employee drives the low-speed vehicle, which will often operate on Fourth Street in Downtown Sioux City.

“You know, we’re starting halfway through our season. But we’re taking bookings immediately, (and) we’ve actually discounted our ride from our normal price because we want to have fun with Sioux City,” said Lake.

The Pedal Party Pub can fit a maximum of 13 clients. To date, the company has completed around 90 rides, but those were done without alcohol.

