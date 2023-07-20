A pleasant day is in the forecast for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. Yesterday was a very muggy day across the region as highs got into the 70s and 80s. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 50s with dewpoints also in the 50s, making it a nice cool morning in Siouxland. Also, winds are out of the northwest at up to 10 miles per hour.

Today we are forecasting for a nice, pleasant day across the region with highs in the 70s and low 80s across the area as the wind will be out of the northwest at up to 15 miles per hour. Our skies today will also be mostly sunny, with the chance of a few more clouds moving in around midday. All in all, a nice, low-humidity day is heading our way.

Tonight will be a somewhat cool night, with lows in the 50s and 60s and wind out of the north up to 10 miles per hour. We will also see a mostly clear night with the possibility of a few more clouds moving overnight.

The rest of the work week will be nice and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity. By this weekend, we will see things starting to warm up, getting into the upper 80s and low 90s. Then, by next week, we will see our first chance of some hot weather, with highs climbing into the upper 90s and even the chance of triple digits.

I will have all the latest details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.