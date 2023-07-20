RAGBRAI 50: Sioux City Police ready for RAGBRAI weekend; discuss Sunday lane closures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s one of the most anticipated weeks in Iowa every year, RAGBRAI.

The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa kicks off in Sioux City this Sunday. With tens of thousands scheduled to come to the area for the 50th edition of the ride, Sioux City Police are stepping up patrols.

“We are expecting anywhere from 30,000-50,000 people,” said Sgt. Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department. “Most of the bike traffic is going to be along the riverfront and in the downtown area around the Tyson Events Center.”

Sioux City Police have been planning for RAGBRAI weekend for months and will be stepping up patrols this weekend. “We’ve been planning this on and off for the last three or four months, lining up people, where we need people, road closures and such,” said Sgt. Mark Huberty with SCPD.

“All of the officers that are working are going to be either on bicycles, on golf carts,” said Gill, “or the officers working the streets will be in their squad cars like they usually are.”

Officers on bikes and in golf carts will be mainly in the campgrounds and along the riverfront and bike paths. Patrol will change come Sunday morning when the official ride begins.

“Sunday morning at approximately 6 a.m., we’re going to have officers at every intersection (along the route),” explained Sgt. Huberty. “They will start on Hamilton Blvd. down by the boat ramp, then we will be going out to Outer Drive, then to 41st Street. From 41st Street we will travel over to Floyd Blvd and from Floyd Blvd., they will head out of town.”

One lane of traffic will be closed for riders along the Sioux City route, “we are going to have most of the intersections blocked off on Hamilton Blvd. going north,” explained Sgt. Gill.

“Those bikes will not be stopped at intersections,” Sgt. Huberty said. “So if you are traveling across Hamilton Blvd. you’re going to see quite a few delays. You’re going to have to wait for a break in the bikes to get through there. So, there will be quite a few delays.”

The lane closures will last until a majority of the riders have left the city, which Sioux City Police are estimating to be around noon.

“Expect some delays if you have to travel in that area,” said Gill. “But if you can, I would try to avoid those areas Sunday morning.”

Sioux City Police say they are ready for RAGBRAI weekend, but there is one big safety reminder they want Siouxlanders to keep in mind.

“A lot of the riders that are in town aren’t from town, so they don’t really know where they are going,” Sgt. Huberty said of those planning to drive in Sioux City and the surrounding area this weekend. “So make sure that they are watching what the bikes are doing. They might make a turn in front of you and such. Just give them plenty of room, slow down for them, give them space.”

For the Sioux City Police Department, while this weekend will be all hands on deck, they hope it’s one to remember.

“We just want everybody to have a safe and fun kickoff to this 2023 RAGBRAI,” said Sgt. Gill.

There will also be other roads closed throughout the weekend as part of the RAGBRAI kickoff events.

