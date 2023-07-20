RAGBRAI 50: Tips for staying safe this weekend during RAGBRAI

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa starts on Sunday in Sioux City, and up to 40,000 people are expected to be in town on the days leading up to the kickoff.

With the added traffic, city officials have planned ahead to make sure cell phone service is available. They’ve already contacted cell phone providers and are hopeful everyone will be covered by the time the RAGBRAI festivities get into full swing on Friday.

”We have had conversations with the cell phone companies,” said Matt Salvatore, Parks & Recreation Director for Sioux City. “They’ll be boosting coverage, but we could have some issues with cell phone coverage. But, from what we know, I think we’re going to be in decent shape.”

If you need to contact law enforcement during RAGBRAI and don’t have service, you also have the option to send a text to 911. The Woodbury County Communications Center will be accepting those texts throughout the weekend. Additionally, law enforcers are encouraging everyone to download the ‘Smart911 App,’ which sends users alerts whenever there’s danger in the area.

“They can be most commonly used for weather alerts,” said Captain Ryan Collins with Sioux City Fire Rescue. “But they can be used for any type of alert that public officials need to get a word out to the general public.”

A QR Code to download the Smart911 App (Sioux City RAGBRAI)

Additionally, the app will provide alerts for RAGBRAI riders throughout the entire journey. You can also sign up for these alerts in both Woodbury and Plymouth County by texting WoodburyIA or PlymouthIA to 672-83.

With all the traffic that comes with RAGBRAI, law enforcers will also be active to help keep people safe.

Iowa State Troopers will partner with counties across Iowa to help with traffic control throughout the ride. They’ll also have patrol cars and support vehicles to help struggling riders safely get to overnight stops. State Trooper Karen Yaneff said it’s important for those who aren’t participating in the ride to avoid driving in areas near closed roads as much as possible.

”If you see probably a bicycle, there’s probably going to be 10 to 20 of them right behind them,” said Yaneff. “So, making sure that you’re cautious at all times and making sure you’re alert at that moment because there’s going to be a lot of bicycles in town.”

Yaneff also offered tips for riders to help ensure they have a safe journey across the state. First, she said to make sure to hydrate before heading out for the day. Also, make sure your bike is in good condition and has all the necessary equipment needed for the ride.

”If they’re traveling early in the morning or late at night, they have to make sure they have a white light to the front to make sure that we can at least see them visible from 300 feet,” explained Yaneff. “If they have a red flashing light from behind, we at least need to be able to see them from 300 feet.”

Also, if you’re riding in RAGBRAI and looking to have a few drinks during your ride, remember it’s illegal to be out with open containers. Yaneff said if you do have a few drinks during one of your stops, make sure to take a break and hydrate before continuing your journey.

