Remsen St. Mary’s wins pitching duel to advance to second straight state title game

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARROLL, IOWA (KTIV) -When you get to the state tournament, you never know just what you’ll see sometimes games are high scoring slugfests with teams dealing blows back and forth. Or, the game is a pitcher’s dream, low scoring with the anxiety building on every pitch.

Remsen St. Mary’s experienced just that in their semifinal matchup with Lynnville-Sully.

In the second inning, Landon Waldschmitt drove in Collin Homan for the lone run of the game. Stout pitching and defense the rest of the way held on to the lead for the Hawks as they tight rope walked their way to a 1-0 victory and a spot in the championship for the second straight season.

RSM will take on Lisbon in the championship game Friday at noon in Carroll.

