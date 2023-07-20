Road closures in Sioux City for RAGBRAI 2023

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - RAGBRAI starts Sunday in Sioux City, and some riders are already making their way to town to set up for the journey.

If you live in Sioux City, and aren’t participating in the ride, it’s important to remember it might not be as easy as normal to get across town.

With RAGBRAI back in Sioux City for its 50th anniversary, over 40,000 people are expected. With the added traffic, a number of roads across the city will be closed to help keep everyone safe.

“Plan ahead,” said Captain Chris Groves of the Sioux City Police Department. “Know there are going to be delays. You’re not going to be able to get to places in 10 or 15 minutes like we’re maybe accustomed to here in Sioux City. It’s going to take a little bit longer if you have to get across those busy roadways.”

The first road closures take place at Noon on Friday, July 21st. All of Pearl Street will be closed from Gordon Drive to Tri-View Avenue, as well as, the southbound lane from Tri-View to 3rd St. Additionally, Tri-View will be closed from 909 on that road to Pearl Street to make room for the RAGBRAI Expo.

On Saturday, July 22nd at 8 AM, Gordon Drive will close from Pearl Street to Pierce Street, as well as, the westbound lanes from Pierce to Nebraska Street Later at noon, Larsen Park Road will close from just east of the marina boat ramp entrance to Virginia Street. To enter this road, you’ll need a permit from RAGBRAI stating you’re a rider. However, Crave, the Hilton and the marina will still be open for the public.

Finally, on the day of the ride, Floyd Blvd. and Lewis Blvd. will close from 5 AM to 10 AM up to Highway 75 as riders make their way out of town. All these closures will be over by noon on Sunday the 23rd.

Along with the closures, both officers and volunteers will be at each intersection of Hamilton Blvd. directing traffic.

“We will get the cars through there, just understand it’s going to be very slow going,” said Groves.

Additionally, a number of parks around town will close as riders camp out before they leave.

“The public boat ramp at Chris Larsen Park will be closed July 21st through the 23rd,” said Matt Salvatore, Parks & Rec Director for the City of Sioux City. “Chris Larsen Park, Riverside Park, Cook and Headington Parks are all going to be off limits to the general public. Those are our designated campgrounds, and we anticipate that we’ll need all that green space to be able to accommodate all the people coming to Sioux City to camp.”

City leaders also have a message for any locals who aren’t participating in the ride, but still looking to join in on the fun.

“For the folks that want to just see RAGBRAI, try to please, please avoid vehicle traffic in those areas,” said Groves. “A lot of times, people just want to come down and see how many people there are or see what’s going on, and that vehicle traffic is just going to make it worse.”

“We are encouraging people to park in the public parking ramps downtown,” said Anne Westra, Publicity Chair for Sioux City RAGBRAI. “Those will be free, and then you can hop on the downtown trolley, which is also free.”

You can find updates on road closures throughout RAGBRAI here.

