A single ambulance is covering an entire Northwest Iowa county

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A single, brand-new ambulance sits outside the Calhoun County EMS in Rockwell City, Iowa. Only a single ambulance with a two-person crew covers the entire county on most days.

“Our community is really, really stressed really, really pulled to the max to cover what’s needed,” said Luke Winkelman, the Interim Director of Calhoun County EMS.

Some days, another person provides backup when that two-person crew is on a call, but can’t take anyone to the hospital without a driver’s help from police or fire. A year ago, the county had two ambulances to cover most days. Fourteen staff members was low then, now...

“Sitting at five, full-time staff,” said Winkelman.

Winkelman said they haven’t missed any EMS calls, but there are times when everyone is out responding, and people are put on hold.

When Winkelman was asked about what would be the breaking point for Calhoun County, he said, “That’s a difficult question to answer because the people that are still left are going for broke emotionally, physically.”

The county is actively looking for people who want to become EMS workers. Voters in the county turned down a referendum to make EMS essential and fund it.

Calhoun County is one of three Iowa counties to receive a $50,000 grant for a program that treats EMS like Uber. This program would send the closest staff, using an app, to a nearby emergency. Winkelman just hopes he has enough staff for the program.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t struggling to get the Iowa United first state off the ground as well as meet the needs of the EMS,” said Winkelman.

