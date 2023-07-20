Sioux City murder suspect enters not guilty plea

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The suspect in a Sioux City shooting that left another man dead has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Yasin Abdi entered a written plea of not guilty for the charge of first-degree murder. Police say that Abdi shot 36-year-old Marlon White-Eyes in the area of 14th and Ingleside Ave back on Monday, June 26.

Police received a report of shots fired at about 6:40 p.m. and when officers got to the scene, they found White-Eyes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. White-Eyes was taken to MercyOne in critical condition but later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

According to the SCPD, officers determined an altercation happened between several people right before the shooting.

During this fight, White-Eyes came out of his apartment building and approached the area this was happening. Authorities report White-Eyes did not get involved in the fighting.

Authorities allege Abdi pointed a gun at White-Eyes, who was about five feet away from him, and fired seven times hitting White-Eyes four times. Abdi allegedly continued to shoot at White-Eyes as he was running away.

After the shots were fired, Abdi and two other men with him later identified as Joshua Theirgood and Reggie Tate, fled the scene.

During their investigation, police located and interviewed Theirgood and Tate. Police also reviewed surveillance video from the area to help identify everyone involved and to determine what lead to the shooting.

Abdi has waived his right to a speedy trial, and a trial court date has not yet been set. Abdi remains in Woodbury County Jail

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.