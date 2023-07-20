Sioux City school district releases list of those interested in vacant school board seat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The final list of applicants for the Sioux City School Board seat
vacated last month by Perla Alarcon-Flory is in, with a total of 14 people seeking the position.
The school board will review their applications and choose one to fill the seat until November’s general election. In that election, voters will choose a candidate to fill the two years remaining in Alarcon-Flory’s term.
You can view the list of applicants below, and read their letters of interest.
Ryan Baker Above is Ryan Baker's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board Julie Berens Above is Julie Berens' Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (Dean Welte | SCCSD) Eric Boe Above is Eric Boe's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Shaun Broyhill Above is page 1 of Shaun Broyhill's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Above is page 2 of Shaun Broyhill's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Above is page 3 of Shaun Broyhill's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Marguerite Cortez Above is Marguerite Cortez's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Tasha Cowan Above is Tasha Cowan's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (Dean Welte | SCCSD) Semehar Ghebrekidan Above is page 1 of Semehar Ghebrekidan's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Above is page 2 of Semehar Ghebrekidan's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (Dean Welte | SCCSD) Phillip Hamman Above is Phillip Hamman's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Jebediah Hibbs Above is Jedediah Hibbs' Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Chad Krastel Above is Chad Krastel's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Dr. Julian Lee Above is Dr. Julian Lee's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) John Meyers Above is John Meyers's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Justin Rhodes Above is Justin Rhodes' Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Maria Rundquist Above is Maria Rundquist's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD) Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.