Sioux City school district releases list of those interested in vacant school board seat

Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City Community Schools Logo(SCCSD)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The final list of applicants for the Sioux City School Board seat vacated last month by Perla Alarcon-Flory is in, with a total of 14 people seeking the position.

The school board will review their applications and choose one to fill the seat until November’s general election. In that election, voters will choose a candidate to fill the two years remaining in Alarcon-Flory’s term.

You can view the list of applicants below, and read their letters of interest.

Ryan Baker

Above is Ryan Baker's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School...
Above is Ryan Baker's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board

Julie Berens

Above is Julie Berens' Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School...
Above is Julie Berens' Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(Dean Welte | SCCSD)

Eric Boe

Above is Eric Boe's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board
Above is Eric Boe's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

Shaun Broyhill

Above is page 1 of Shaun Broyhill's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School...
Above is page 1 of Shaun Broyhill's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)
Above is page 2 of Shaun Broyhill's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School...
Above is page 2 of Shaun Broyhill's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)
Above is page 3 of Shaun Broyhill's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School...
Above is page 3 of Shaun Broyhill's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

Marguerite Cortez

Above is Marguerite Cortez's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's...
Above is Marguerite Cortez's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

Tasha Cowan

Above is Tasha Cowan's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School...
Above is Tasha Cowan's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(Dean Welte | SCCSD)

Semehar Ghebrekidan

Above is page 1 of Semehar Ghebrekidan's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School...
Above is page 1 of Semehar Ghebrekidan's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)
Above is page 2 of Semehar Ghebrekidan's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School...
Above is page 2 of Semehar Ghebrekidan's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(Dean Welte | SCCSD)

Phillip Hamman

Above is Phillip Hamman's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's...
Above is Phillip Hamman's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

Jebediah Hibbs

Above is Jedediah Hibbs' Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's...
Above is Jedediah Hibbs' Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

Chad Krastel

Above is Chad Krastel's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School...
Above is Chad Krastel's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

Dr. Julian Lee

Above is Dr. Julian Lee's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's...
Above is Dr. Julian Lee's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

John Meyers

Above is John Meyers's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School...
Above is John Meyers's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

Justin Rhodes

Above is Justin Rhodes' Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School...
Above is Justin Rhodes' Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

Maria Rundquist

Above is Maria Rundquist's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's...
Above is Maria Rundquist's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

