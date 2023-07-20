Sioux City’s Headid Little League raised money for team at Pizza Ranch

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s Headid Little League team rolled up their sleeves at a local restaurant Wednesday evening to raise money for their team.

They helped bus tables at Pizza Ranch on Floyd Boulevard.

Some of the best baseball players under the age of 12 from around Sioux City came together to form the little league team.

The team hopes to win the state championship and make it to the Little League World Series.

“I mean it would be pretty exciting. I’ve thought about it for a lot of time. I’ve dreamed about it a couple times. It seems really fun,” said right fielder Tate Taylor.

