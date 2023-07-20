Siouxland Federal Credit Union & Midwest Community Credit Union announce merger

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Two local credit unions have announced they plan to merge by the end of July.

Siouxland Federal Credit Union and Midwest Community Credit Union are expected to merge their companies on July 31, 2023.

According to a press release, the newly merged organization will serve nearly 25,000 members with a branch network of 6 locations across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Once merged, the credit union will be known as Siouxland Federal Credit Union and will have its headquarters in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Siouxland Federal’s Joel Steenhoven will be the President/CEO of the new organization and Midwest Community’s Paddy Friedrichsen will continue serving the organization until she retires in late 2023.

“We are excited to move forward with this merger,” said Joel Steenhoven, CEO of Siouxland Federal Credit Union. “Together, we will be able to provide Midwest Community Credit Union members with an expanded range of products and services, improved technology platforms, and greater convenience to meet the evolving needs of members. Our shared commitment to member value, operational excellence, and community impact will be the foundation for our success as we navigate this exciting new chapter.”

More information regarding the merger can be found on both Siouxland Federal’s www.siouxlandfederalcu.com and Midwest Community’s websites www.midwestcreditunion.com.

Siouxland Federal was originally founded in 1967 as a Nebraska state-chartered credit union. In 1988, they received their federal charter and now serve over 20,000 members across counties in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. They have 6 branch locations – 4 locations in Sioux City, Iowa, 1 location in Nebraska, and 1 location in South Dakota.

Midwest Community Credit Union has been in operation since 1956 when it first began as I.P.S. Credit Union. During its beginnings, it moved to a basement and then a violin shop before a building was built and Midwest Community became its name.

