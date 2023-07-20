USS Sioux City will be decommissioned in August

UNDATED (KTIV) - The littoral combat ship U.S.S. Sioux City will be decommissioned, next month.

A post on the Facebook page for the ship says the U.S.S. Sioux City will be decommissioned in a ceremony on August 14th. That’s less than five years after the ship was commissioned. The ceremony will be at the ship’s home base at Naval Station Mayport, in Florida.

In March of 2022 KTIV was the first to report plans to decommission the U.S.S. Sioux City, and 23 other vessels, as part of cost-cutting measures included in the Navy’s budget request for fiscal year 2023. Since the LCS ship was introduced by the Navy, CNBC reports the model was plagued by an engine issue that related to a piece of machinery that ensures that the ship’s multiple engines function together.

The move comes as the Navy moves anti-submarine warfare missions from the LCS to the new Constellation-class frigate, which the Navy wants to invest $1.2-billion in. The move also saves millions in support costs for the LCS.

In February of 2012, that the Navy announced its newest littoral combat ship would bear the name “Sioux City”. Work officially began in February of 2014 with the keel-laying ceremony, at a shipyard in northern Wisconsin. Over the next two years, workers, at Marinette Marine, would add 71 “modules” to the ship. Nearly two years later, on January 30th, 2016, another milestone. The christening... a ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship’s bow. That was followed by the ship’s launch, into the Menominee River, in front of hundreds of spectators at the northern Wisconsin shipyard. Finally, in November of 2018, the U.S.S. Sioux City entered its service with the Navy when it was commissioned at the U.S. Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Maryland. No other ship had ever been commissioned at the Naval Academy.

The U.S.S. Sioux City is 378 feet long. With a price tag of $362 million, the ship cost a little less than a million dollars per foot. The ship weighs 3.500 metric tons. When you do the math, that’s nearly 8-million pounds. The U.S.S. Sioux City can still reach a top speed of 45-knots, or 52 miles per hour. When deployed, the U.S.S. Sioux City can carry up to 95 crew members.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.