California animal welfare legislation could affect Iowa pig farmers’ bottom line

Des Moines, Iowa (KCRG) - Trish cook has been a pig farmer in eastern Iowa for 29 years. She’s also the president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association which held a ribbon cutting for its tent at the Iowa State Fair Thursday. Cook says new California regulations will hurt pork producers’ bottom lines. It’s called “Proposition 12″ and it mandates the amount of space sows, or mother pigs, must have.

“California consumes 13 to 15 percent of the country’s pork and they raise only one percent of it. So, when they set these rules it wasn’t for the folks just in the state of California, it was for anybody that raises pork that wants to sell it into California,” Cook said.

Cook says in an already difficult year for pig farmers, the cost to be in compliance with Prop 12 is just too high for her, since it costs about $3500 per pig, and she has 1200. That’s $4.2 million dollars.

Kevin Rasmussen is also a pig farmer. Rasmussen says concerns with Prop 12 don’t just extend to pigs. He says if individual states were to tack on more regulations on any agricultural product, the cost would make food more expensive.

“You can come up with all these attributes about protein and calories that you want to, but the end of the day, what are we going to feed people that can’t afford all these attributes we want to put with this product,” Rasmussen said.

Legislation introduced by Iowa Republicans in Congress seeks to challenge Prop 12. The Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act, or EATS Act, would prohibit states from passing regulations that would impact growers in another. The EATS Act was introduced by Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) along with Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA-03). Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced the bill in the Senate with support from Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Joni Ernst (R-IA).

“In this case, Iowa is the number one pork-producing state in the nation. And so by California passing Proposition 12, they’re taking their rules in their state and putting them in our state in Iowa and how to raise animals.”

Animal rights advocates with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, said, “Prop 12 will mislead consumers into thinking that buying pig flesh or stealing chickens’ eggs is somehow “Humane.” The only way to stop the suffering of animals used for food is not to eat them.”

Prop 12 takes effect in California at the end of the year.

