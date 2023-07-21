Cherokee County Fair celebrates 100th Anniversary

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s a big weekend here in Sioux City with RAGBRAI kicking off, but there’s also some celebrating taking place in Cherokee as the County Fair celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The fair is celebrating this milestone by holding four acts each day instead of the usual three. They’re also including a number of activities to honor their past, including bringing in the Iowa History Bus, holding an appreciation dinner for past members of the fair board on Wednesday, a special “Honoring Our Past” program on Saturday, and a plowing match on Sunday featuring some old school tractors.

The fair has grown immensely over its 100 years, including the fairgrounds, which were originally just 15 acres.

”We have increased it up to 33.3 acres, so that is a big deal to us,” said Chris Nelson, Secretary Fair Manager of the Cherokee County Fair. “We have increased all of our infrastructure. We probably had five buildings, to begin with, and we now have well over 20 buildings.”

On a normal year, the fair will see around 8,000 - 10,000 visitors. This year, they’re expecting 15,000 - 17,000.

Some other fun activities this year include a donut eating contest, pie-making contest, mullet and beard growing contests, karaoke, car and truck show and a demolition derby. Additionally, the fair features 50 vendor booths and 9 different food vendors. Plus, kids involved in local 4H will also be showing off their work and livestock throughout the weekend.

”It’s just a good thing to learn how to do,” said Lilly Ohlson, a 4-H member in Cherokee.

“It’s a good all-around life skill,” added Danika Ducommun, another Cherokee 4-H member. “Especially like once you get older and out of 4-H, it’s good to be able to know how to do it, too.”

The fair lasts through the weekend, capping off with their ‘Free Day’ on Sunday. Before that, entry costs are $6 for adults Friday and $10 on Saturday, as well as $5 for kids ages 5-12. You can also purchase a season ticket for $15 which gives you access to the fair each day.

For more info on the fair, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.