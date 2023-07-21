Iowa Gov. Reynolds files appeal to abortion law’s injunction

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -On Friday, Iowa Governor Reynolds filed an appeal with the Iowa Supreme Court seeking to review a judge’s decision to grant a temporary injunction of the new law restricting abortion.

In a statement from the Governor:

“Judge Seidlin stated this week that the Iowa Supreme Court left off last month with an “invitation to litigate” further the standard of review on abortion regulations. Invitation or not, I will never stop fighting to protect our unborn children and to uphold state laws enacted by our elected legislators.”

In their ruling, the judge stated that the court must follow the Iowa Supreme Court precedent and preserve the status quo while litigation moves forward. The judge did however direct the Iowa Board of Medicine to adopt rulemaking under the bill’s new guidelines.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed what supporters called the “fetal heartbeat bill” into law on July 14th, as Planned Parenthood and other petitioners were in court trying to stop the law from taking effect.

The Iowa State Senate passed the bill in a special session held just a couple of weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court failed to revive a 2018 law with similar wording.

During a hearing on July 14th, Daniel Johnston, the attorney representing the state of Iowa, argued the new law is constitutional. He pointed out the Iowa Supreme Court decided in 2022 that the Iowa Constitution doesn’t ensure access to abortion.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood asked the judge for an immediate ruling from the bench, so the injunction could go into effect immediately to block the abortion restrictions.

District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin refused, saying ruling from the bench without further consideration would be unfair to both sides.

With the law in effect, abortions would be banned in Iowa once cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. There are exceptions in the bill for rape, incest, fetal abnormality, or if the woman’s life is at stake.

Previously, abortions had been legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Iowa State Representative Sami Scheetz released the following statement in response to the announcement:

“It’s not surprising that Governor Reynolds is doing something the majority of Iowans oppose — it’s all she and Iowa Republicans seem to know how to do. I will always stand for the right of Iowa women to make their own healthcare decisions, no matter who sits in the Governor’s or Attorney General’s office.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.