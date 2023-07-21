One more comfortable day before rising temperatures arrive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland. We expect today to be an all-around beautiful day with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny conditions. Light winds out of the north will keep temperatures and dew points down once again. A stray shower or storm is possible late in the day and overnight, but most of us will see no precipitation.

Saturday is the first day in the next ten when temperatures may exceed 90 degrees across the region. Upper 80s to low 90s are expected with mostly sunny skies. A chance of hit and miss storms will occur throughout the day, but coverage is low. Fortunately, it will not be a humid day across Siouxland.

Heading into the latter part of the weekend, highs will climb into the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies will continue to be prevalent across the area, but the rain chances will go down even further. Winds will also turn out of the south with dew points rising into the low 60s.

Mother nature will really begin to turn up the heat on Monday as we approach the mid 90s. With southerly winds fully in place humidity will rise significantly and it may begin to feel uncomfortable when you walk out the door.

Similar conditions can be expected on Tuesday, but the feel like temperatures will rise above 100 degrees.

On Wednesday, the region will be nearing an actual temperature of 100 degrees and although we are not looking to break any records, this very well could be the hottest day of the year.

Is there a cooldown in sight later next week and into next weekend?

I will have all the details in News 4 at noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.