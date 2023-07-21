RAGBRAI 50: How to get the ‘Simple Text’ app to keep you informed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will be using a text app this year called “Simple Text,” which is meant to keep riders informed of major weather updates, route info and the latest activities going on throughout the week.

To opt-in to the messages, you simply have to text “RIDE 2023″ to 515-304-4404.

This is an official RAGBRAI information line. It’ll send out texts to riders, support vehicles and volunteers in the case of an emergency.

KTIV will be covering RAGBRAI as it makes its way through Siouxland. Check out the playlist below to see all our latest stories.

