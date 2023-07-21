RAGBRAI 50: How to get the ‘Simple Text’ app to keep you informed

RAGBRAI 50th Ride Logo
RAGBRAI 50th Ride Logo(RAGBRAI)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will be using a text app this year called “Simple Text,” which is meant to keep riders informed of major weather updates, route info and the latest activities going on throughout the week.

To opt-in to the messages, you simply have to text “RIDE 2023″ to 515-304-4404.

This is an official RAGBRAI information line. It’ll send out texts to riders, support vehicles and volunteers in the case of an emergency.

KTIV will be covering RAGBRAI as it makes its way through Siouxland. Check out the playlist below to see all our latest stories.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home where the daycare was operated now has for sale signs out front.
State revokes daycare registration in Lawton after 9-month-old dies
FILE - Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, in Madison County Court.
19-year-old charged in Northeast Nebraska abortion case gets 90 days in jail
The Pedal Party Pub is seen in a contributed photo.
Pedal Party Pub back on the road
A post on the Facebook page for the ship says the U.S.S. Sioux City will be decommissioned in a...
USS Sioux City will be decommissioned
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City school district releases list of those interested in vacant school board seat

Latest News

Cherokee County Fair 100th Anniversary
Cherokee 4H participants show off their horseback riding skills at the Cherokee County Fair.
Cherokee County Fair celebrates 100th Anniversary
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
Iowa Gov. Reynolds files appeal to abortion law’s injunction
The Remsen St. Mary's Hawks take the field after winning the Class 1A Championship.
Remsen St. Mary’s wins the Class 1A State Baseball Champions