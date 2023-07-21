RAGBRAI 50: Sioux City gets prepared Friday for RAGBRAI this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa begins in Sioux City at the riverfront.

To prepare for all the events happening Saturday and the eventual ride Sunday, organizers spent Friday getting prepared.

The initial planning and set-up for RAGBRAI began back in January. Getting ready for riders to take over Sioux City involved a lot of planning and a lot of people.

“Pushing out our last public awareness info, welcoming RAGBRAIers to town and starting to place our people that are coming into town,” said John Brynes, a Sioux City RAGBRAI Coordinator. ”The last 24 hours has been really busy getting the finishing touches on how to welcome people so they can learn to move around our town.”

Brynes added that throughout the next two days, there will be cleanup crews walking throughout the campgrounds and the city to make sure we have a clean beautiful for everyone to see.

