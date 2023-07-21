RAGBRAI to kick off from Sioux City with hot weather moving in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While temperatures on Friday still remained close to average, that will be changing as we go through the weekend with heat ready to build in.

A few isolated thundershowers have been developing late Friday afternoon and the chance of a few isolated showers or thundershowers will stay with us into early Friday night with lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be dry for much of the day, but as we get into the later afternoon and evening hours, we could start to see the develops of a few isolated thunderstorms.

If these thunderstorms are able to form, we could see a bit of hail and gusty winds from a couple of them and that the reason much of Siouxland will be in a “marginal risk” of severe storms.

Expect highs on Saturday to get a bit warmer heading into the upper 80s.

The storm chances should end by Saturday night making room for a lot of sunshine on Sunday as the warmer air will be building in with highs heading up toward 90 degrees.

The big story next week will be the temperatures as we look to soar well into the 90s with mostly dry weather.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

