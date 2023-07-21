RAGBRAI 50: What first-time RAGBRAI riders should take with them

By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For hundreds of riders, this will be their first time on a bike ride of this size.

Sioux City’s Scheels offers some advice about what most first-timers might overlook like bandages to take care of blisters, extra water bottles with insulation to keep your water cold, lots and lots of sunscreen, and an emergency repair kit to handle those on-the-road mishaps.

“In preparation for whatever may come up, have the equipment to be able to change a flat tire,” said Scheels Bike Shop Manager Jason Lindborg. “Just because you don’t know how to change one yourself doesn’t mean somebody couldn’t come and help you along the way.”>

Lindborg adds that it’s important to be sure you stay properly fed and properly hydrated throughout the ride and to remember that just because your drink contains water, doesn’t mean it is water.

KTIV will be covering RAGBRAI as it makes its way through Siouxland. Check out the playlist below to see all our latest stories.

