Remsen St. Mary’s wins the Class 1A State Baseball Championship

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - A Siouxland team has claimed a state championship after an intense game at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.

The Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks came away with a 7-4 victory over the Lisbon Lions.

The game started off at a decent pace with the Hawks scoring a run at the bottom of the first inning. But they would expand their lead and have a 4-0 lead by the end of the third inning. But the Lions didn’t make it easy for the Hawks, getting three runs in the top of the fourth inning and bringing the score to 4-3. The Hawks responded with three runs of their own in the fifth inning, giving them the 7-3 lead. They would maintain the lead until the end of the game with a final score of 7-4.

This was Remsen St. Mary’s first state title since 2016.

Remsen St. Mary's defeats Lisbon 7-4 to win Class 1A state baseball title (KTIV)

KTIV SportsFource was at the game Friday, we’ll have highlights tonight on News 4 at Six.

