Saturday marks one year since Maquoketa Caves State Park murders

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday marks one year since three members of a Cedar Falls family were murdered while camping at the Maquoketa Caves State Park, and there are still many questions left unanswered.

Tyler, Sarah, and 6-year-old Lulu were found dead inside their tent at around 6 a.m.

The family’s 9-year-old son escaped and survived the attack.

Investigators found the body of 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin near the scene. They said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said the Nebraska man was in the park camping with his family at the time of the murders.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said evidence showed Sherwin acted alone in killing the three family members. Investigators never released a motive.

They also never released how or if the family and Sherwin knew each other.

Sherwin’s mother told reporters she did not believe her son did it.

