Sioux City Police searching for missing woman

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The Sioux City Police Department says they are looking for 26-year-old Peyton. She is described as a 5′4″ tall white female, weighing 140 pounds. Police say Peyton was last seen on Sioux City’s west side sometime between the beginning and middle of February 2023. She has also not accessed social media since Feb. 10, 2023.

Police say Peyton also goes by the name of Sioux Walker or Sue Walker.

Anyone with information on Peyton or her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sitzman at (712-279-6385) at the Sioux City Police Department.

