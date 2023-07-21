Sioux City Police searching for missing woman

Police say Peyton was last seen in February on Sioux City's west side.
Police say Peyton was last seen in February on Sioux City's west side.(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The Sioux City Police Department says they are looking for 26-year-old Peyton. She is described as a 5′4″ tall white female, weighing 140 pounds. Police say Peyton was last seen on Sioux City’s west side sometime between the beginning and middle of February 2023. She has also not accessed social media since Feb. 10, 2023.

Police say Peyton also goes by the name of Sioux Walker or Sue Walker.

Anyone with information on Peyton or her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sitzman at (712-279-6385) at the Sioux City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home where the daycare was operated now has for sale signs out front.
State revokes daycare registration in Lawton after 9-month-old dies
FILE - Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, in Madison County Court.
19-year-old charged in Northeast Nebraska abortion case gets 90 days in jail
The Pedal Party Pub is seen in a contributed photo.
Pedal Party Pub back on the road
A post on the Facebook page for the ship says the U.S.S. Sioux City will be decommissioned in a...
USS Sioux City will be decommissioned
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City school district releases list of those interested in vacant school board seat

Latest News

Saturday marks one year since three members of a Cedar Falls family were murdered while camping...
Saturday marks one year since Maquoketa Caves State Park murders
Saturday marks one year since three members of a Cedar Falls family were murdered while camping...
Saturday marks one year since Maquoketa Caves State Park murders
Sioux City school district releases list of those interested in vacant school board seat
Iowa Pork Producers Association
California animal welfare legislation could affect Iowa pig farmers’ bottom line