West Lyon ends 8th state tourney appearance in semifinals

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARROLL, IA (KTIV) -The West Lyon Wildcats were looking to advance to the first state finals appearance in their schools’ history when they entered their 8th state tournament.

And things looked good early on, A Carter Ver Meer groundout brought in Tate Hawf to make it 1-0, then Ryer Crichton sent a single up the middle driving in Carson Meyer to give West Lyon a 2-0 lead.

But from that point on Beckman Catholic would shut down the Wildcats, and proceed to post 11 runs, ending West Lyon’s run in the semis.

“Oh man they’re going to go down as one of the better teams that I’ve ever coached here, and in this program to be honest with you,” said West Lyon head coach Koury Kramer. “It’s these 10 seniors they have been locked in from day one of January. and have lead this group of kids this group of guys”

The Wildcats end their season with a 25-3 record.

